TRIBUTES have been paid to the former MEP for Wales Eurig Wyn, who has died aged 74 following a short illness.

Mr Wyn was elected as a member of the European Parliament representing Wales in 1999, and served until 2004.

During his time in the European Parliament, Mr Wyn was a member of the parliament’s culture and petitions committees. He was also a member of the delegation for relations with South Africa and the delegation to the EU-Czech Republic Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Most notably, he was a prominent advocate of Welsh farmers and the agriculture industry during the foot and mouth crisis, and served as a member of the parliament’s temporary committee set up to respond to the foot and mouth crisis.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price AM said: “Eurig Wyn served his nation with distinction throughout his life, and the Plaid Cymru family is deeply saddened at his loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family at this very difficult time.

“He will be particularly remembered for the way he advocated on behalf Welsh farmers during the foot and mouth crisis. At that most challenging time, he was a calm but firm voice, speaking up for our agriculture industry.

“Eurig was serious about politics and serious about making Wales a better place, but he was also a gentle, funny man – always ready with a stock of stories, jokes and memories to entertain his audience.

“Plaid Cymru and Wales are the poorer for his passing, and he will be very much missed by us all.”

Plaid Cymru MEP for Wales Jill Evans said: “I am deeply saddened at the news of Eurig’s passing. He was such a good man, who was never afraid to speak up when he happened upon injustice.

“I recall one particular time in an airport passport control queue, when border officials had singled out an Asian woman for questioning. Eurig marched to the front of the queue to demand they stop treating her so unfairly. That’s the sort of man he was – never afraid to intervene when he thought things should be done differently.

“He was a champion of international affairs, and I remember visiting Palestine with him when we were in the parliament together. He was also active in campaigning on behalf of the Kurdish community. In fact, he was a campaigner for freedom and independence all round.

“I saw him just a few weeks ago at the huge independence rally in Cardiff, and he was in fine spirits. I will miss him very much.”