ONE lane is closed causing slow traffic heading eastbound over the M48 Severn Bridge.
The lane closure is due to a lorry shedding its load between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 B4461 (Aust).
READ MORE:
- Celtic Manor launches new hotel brand after buying Magor hotel.
- Newport man in critical but stable condition after 'jumping from moving van' on the A470.
- Cwmbran woman banned from keeping animals after causing unnecessary suffering to her dog.
A detour is in operation via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
The incident was first reported just before 6.30pm.