ONE lane is closed causing slow traffic heading eastbound over the M48 Severn Bridge.

The lane closure is due to a lorry shedding its load between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 B4461 (Aust).

READ MORE:

A detour is in operation via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

The incident was first reported just before 6.30pm.