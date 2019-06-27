WALES is in danger of missing its target of eradicating Hepatitis C by 2030 unless the Welsh Government takes urgent action, an Assembly committee is warning.

But the health, social care and sport committee was told by experts during its inquiry into the issue that there is a real opportunity for Wales to be the first country in the UK to completely eliminate the disease, if there is a concerted effort and willingness to do so.

Between 12-14,000 people in Wales have Hep C - a blood borne virus affecting the liver.

The Welsh Government has a Liver Disease Delivery Plan, which includes Hep C, but dedicated staff and funding are only confirmed until next year, and with no certainty as to funding beyond 2020/21.

The committee was told that almost half of those attending hospital with the virus come from the poorest 20 per cent of society.

The main way the virus is spread in the UK is through drug use, by the sharing of needles. The virus attacks the liver and, if untreated, can lead to liver failure or liver cancer.

There is no vaccine for Hep C, but new medications mean it is now curable for nine out of ten people if caught early.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, in written evidence submitted to the committee, stated that

only one health board in Wales achieved the minimum treatment target in 2017/18, with itself being ranked third among all health boards.

At t the time the evidence was submitted, the health board warned that based on the then current treatment numbers, it was is unlikely to meet the 2018/19 target.

"The key issue is that not enough people have been referred to our Blood Borne Virus (BBV) service to enable the required number of Hep C cases to be treated," it stated.

The health board's BBV team provides treatment services across Gwent through the likes of treatment clinics in hospital and community healthcare settings, Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service in Tredegar, Gwent Specialist Substance Misuse Service in Newport and a GP practice in Caldicot.

The team also offers an outreach service, home visits, and treatment clinics in two prisons, on mental health wards, and at the Wallich drop-in centre in Newport for homeless people.

Committee chairman Dai Lloyd AM agreed with inquiry witnesses that Hep C elimination is achievable, "but only with a commitment from the Welsh Government to produce a clear elimination strategy without delay, with sustainable funding, ambitious targets, and a workforce plan".

“However it is disappointing that we are not currently on track to meet the 2030 elimination target, and it is very concerning to hear about the uncertainty post 2020/21 in terms of strategy and funding, particularly for dedicated posts," he said.

“Without urgent action to address these matters, the elimination opportunity will be lost.”

The committee makes four recommendations, including that the Welsh Government produces a comprehensive national elimination strategy with clear ambitious targets, built-in workforce planning, and sustainable funding.

It also recommends a targeted awareness raising campaign to reach 'at risk' communities, and education and training on the issue for health professionals.

