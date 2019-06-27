AN ORNAMENTAL heavy duty World Heritage Site branded bench has been stolen from a car park at the top of Broad Street in Blaenavon.

Councillor Richard Clark, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: “It’s a sad state of affairs when public benches are being stolen.

“The bench was recently refurbished as well which adds to the blow of it being stolen.

“Due to the weight of the bench we believe this was a premeditated theft.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get any CCTV footage of the theft so if anyone knows anything we are urging you to get in touch with us on 01495 762200.”

Councillor Alan Jones, Blaenavon ward councillor and chairman of the World Heritage Site Partnership, said: “The Streetscene team has made sure that the site where the bench was stolen from is safe, but due to financial constraints we aren’t sure we can replace it.

“The bench was well used by residents and visitors to the area so it will be missed.

“Blaenavon is a World Heritage Site and we are proud of our heritage landscape, so a theft which causes damage to its surroundings is upsetting.”