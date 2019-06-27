A JEALOUS man pointed an imitation gun at a workmate’s head and pistol-whipped him because he was jealous of his “flirtatious” relationship with a female co-worker.

Kashif Ahmed’s victim thought he was going to be shot and never see his children again after being confronted at a Tesco Distribution Centre in Newport where they worked.

Ahmed’s victim was left covered in blood after the brutal attack before the defendant then torched his car.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that both men were friendly with the female co-worker, and the defendant was in a brief relationship with her before she ended it.

Tony Trigg, prosecuting, told the court: “Ahmed had a big gun, possibly eight to 10 inches in length. He was waving the gun around and shouting and screaming. He said he was seeing another side of him and that he was an arms dealer.

“The defendant then pushed the gun into his head and he describes the barrel digging into him.

“He did not know whether or not he was about to be shot.”

Mr Trigg said the victim told detectives: “I didn’t know if he was going to pull that trigger or not. I didn’t know if that was my last breath or not.

“But then what’s going through my mind is, you know, am I going to see my kids again?”

The prosecutor added: “At some stage the defendant told his victim he had 10 bullets for the gun, further heightening the lethal potential for him.”

Ahmed, aged 28, of Chepstow Road, Newport, then began to pistol-whip the man.

Mr Trigg said: “He struck him numerous blows to the head and face with the gun whilst all the time screaming and shouting at him.

“The attack lasted for some two minutes before he was able to flee.”

He suffered a broken nose as well as head and facial wounds in the assault.

The court was told the men had known each other as work colleagues and socialised together.

Mr Trigg revealed how she told Ahmed that she had been “flirtatious” with the complainant and would regularly talk to him at work and over the phone.

He said: “The defendant did accuse him of being involved with her but the victim assured him that nothing untoward had been going on between them.

“He did not accept this and from then on stopped speaking to him.

“The prosecution submit that the attack carried out by the defendant was motivated by jealousy.”

In a victim impact statement, the complainant said he suffers flashbacks and how his ordeal has had a “traumatic effect” on him.

Ahmed, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent, wounding with intent and arson at Greenmoor Arch Way in March.

John Ryan, mitigating, said the defendant’s gun was an imitation firearm he had bought for £40.

His barrister told the court how his client was suffering with mental health issues and added: “He has real problems and was in a dark place at the time with depression.”

Mr Ryan said that Ahmed “has expressed genuine remorse”.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, told the defendant: “The victim believed he would be shot and wouldn’t see his family again.”

She jailed Ahmed for nine years.