A 15-year-old who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found.

Rahal Ibrahim, from Newport, was last seen at 6pm on Sunday, June 9 and thought to have connections to the Pill area.

Gwent Police were concerned for the teenager's welfare, releasing a re-appeal on June 26 after the initial appeal on June 14, but have since located the boy who is safe and well.

The Police thanked the public for their support.