A MAN has died after collapsing in Newport yesterday afternoon.

At 5.30pm yesterday, police officers and members of the ambulance and air ambulance services responded to concerns for the welfare of a man in the Rogerstone area of the city.

Sadly, the 78-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after the emergency services arrived at the scene.

Gwent Police confirmed the man was from the Rogerstone area.

It is unclear at this time as to the cause of death but Gwent Police have said they are not treating it as suspicious.

In a statement, South Wales Ambulance Service said: “We were called on Wednesday, June 27 at approximately 17:24 to reports of a person having collapsed in Rogerstone.

"We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one ambulance and we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was transported by road ambulance to Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport.”