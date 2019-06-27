TWO men are missing from their homes in the Goytre area of Monmouthshire.

35-year-old Kirk Evans and 43-year-old Richard Higgs were last seen at 8.30pm on Sunday, June 23 and are believed to be together.

Both men are white and around six foot tall.

Richard has light brown hair and facial piercings.

(43-year-old Richard Higgs)

Kirk has brown hair, distinctive star tattoos on his neck and has a Northern accent. He was wearing an orange t-shirt when he was last seen.

(35-year-old Kirk Evans)

Gwent Police are concerned for the pair's welfare.

If you know where they are, please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 534 of 23/06/19.

You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.