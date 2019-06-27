LACE up your dancing shoes and get ready for an afternoon and night of good food, good music and good times.

St David’s Hospice Care’s annual event Rock on the Rooftop will be returning next month at The Celtic Manor featuring music from Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band.

The event will be taking place on the Rooftop Terrace of the Celtic Manor and will also feature a selection of other musical acts from various different genres to suit many tastes.

Tastes will be further served with canapes and drinks on arrival, followed by a lavish BBQ and then topped off in the evening with another meal, this time pulled pork rolls.

Sarah Campbell-Horner, backing vocalist for the headline act, said: “We are very excited to play this event again this year, the atmosphere was incredible last time as everyone was getting involved and having a great time.”

Kris Broome, event organiser, said: “Rock on the Rooftop is always a good event, and this year, with Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band as the headline act once again, it is set to be another success.”

Miguel Santiago, owner of the Beaufort in Raglan, is also a founding organiser of Rock on the Rooftop and works tirelessly to sell tables and make it event what it is.

There will be a selection of musical performances throughout the day. These are:

• Erin McNamara & Friends

• Can Aderyn Choir

• 360 Duo (with Becky Barnbrook)

• Tena Ladies

• St David’s Hospice Choir

• Ragsy

• Apple Tree Theory

• Brotherhood

• Joe Kelly

• Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band

There will also be a Balloon Raffle, together with a LIVE charity auction and silent auction by the Events Room.

St David’s Hospice Care’s Rock on the Rooftop will take place on Sunday, July 21, starting at 2pm. Tickets for the event are £50, or £20 for children under 12 years old.

Online bookings for the event are closed, but you can call Geraint to reserve places or tables on: 01633 851042 or e-mail: hello@stdavidshospicecare.org