A PROJECT supporting victims and survivors of sexual violence, has been awarded substantial new grants, securing the future of its Gwent-wide services.

Cyfannol Women’s Aid has successfully applied for grants from The National Lottery Community Fund and Ministry of Justice for its Horizon Sexual Violence Services.

The service is based out of Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, but offers services to the wider Gwent region.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, and Community Foundation Wales and The Henry Smith Charity have also confirmed ongoing funding for the project.

With this in place, Cyfannol say they will extend the reach of its Horizon project, removing barriers and meeting the needs of sexual violence victims and survivors across Gwent.

In response to feedback from people who have accessed Horizon’s services, new developments will address the support needs of family and friends, expand group education and therapeutic interventions, provide extra support for children and young people, and prioritise good-quality information for all those affected by sexual violence.

At the end of 2018, Cyfannol Women’s Aid took over the management of the Sexual Exploitation Advocacy Support Service, expanding Horizon’s remit to include specialist services for exploited sex workers and women who are at risk of experiencing sexual or financial exploitation.

After a period of uncertainty, the new grants will protect this service and its staff.

Since Cyfannol Women’s Aid launched the re-branded Horizon project last year, it has offered support to more than 300 survivors of sexual violence.

Helen Swain, CEO of Cyfannol Women’s Aid, said: “We are delighted to have secured the future of the Sexual Exploitation Advocacy Support Serviced and its team, and plan to build on the continued success of Horizon to develop its services further.

“Going forward, we are committed to ensuring that our services are shaped by the people who use them.”

Sally Howells, Horizon Services Manager, said: “This is a very exciting time for Horizon.

“In the coming months, we will be launching online services, recruiting another independent Sexual Violence Advisor and enhancing our specialist counselling service to include support for children aged 13+.

“With this extra funding in place, thanks to players of the National Lottery and our other funders we can continue to ensure individuals who have experienced sexual violence are heard and empowered and can look to the future more positively.”

To find out more, visit

www.cyfannol.org.uk/HorizonSVS