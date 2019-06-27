FAMILIES living on a “deteriorating” Gypsy and traveller settlement have pleaded with Blaenau Gwent councillors to back plans for a new £4.5-million site in its place.

The council’s planning committee deferred a decision on the proposals for Cwmcrachen in Nantyglo to allow members to see the site for themselves.

Concerns had also been raised on June 7 that expanding the number of residential pitches from 20 to 28 would exceed Welsh Government guidelines.

But the move has been questioned in a letter by 15 residents of Cwmcrachen ahead of the application going back before the committee on July 4.

The letter says: “This is causing great distress to many residents due to the fact of the deteriorating accommodation and facilities that are in desperate state of repair at the current site.

“Many residents believe the council has understood the importance of family in the Gypsy and traveller community and has included their family values and culture in the plans for the extension.

“The families of Cwmcrachen plead with the planning committee not to stop the plans for this much needed improved extended site to help with ensuring the families and children have a safe place to be proud of and call home.”

READ MORE:

At the meeting on June 7, the traveller community were described as “good neighbours” by Mel Hughes, who has objected to the size of the scheme and an alleged “lack of consultation” with site residents.

But the letter, written by a support worker from the housing developer Pobl Group on behalf of the residents, asks: “If the outside community think we are good neighbours, why are they denying us further plots to accommodate growing families?”

Mr Hughes, and some committee members, had taken issue with the site exceeding the 20-pitch limit advised by the Welsh Government.

The meeting heard from planning officers that larger sites could be allowed in exceptional circumstances, namely the need to keep families together.

Further letters of support and objection have been received by the council since the original decision was deferred.

One letter alleges that one traveller had approached two people living nearby saying that they were against the development.

A council report says: “The traveller’s reasons for being against the development were due to new arrivals to the site that have been causing unnecessary trouble for both residents and travellers.

“The traveller believes that this is causing bad tensions between the residents and Travellers, and they were of the opinion that the increase in pitches could increase anti-social behaviour.”

Planning officers have again recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions.