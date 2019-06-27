NEWPORT County AFC goalkeeper Joe Day has turned down the offer of a new contract at Rodney Parade and agreed to join near neighbours Cardiff City on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old's Exiles contract officially expires on Sunday and he will join the Bluebirds to play in the Championship next season.

Day was County's longest-serving player having made 241 appearances during his four-and-a-year-half spell at the club.

His final appearance came in last month’s League Two play-off final defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Wembley.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn said: "Joe has been a tremendous player for this football club on and off the pitch, his consistency and work ethic has got him this move.

“I would like to personally thank Joe for everything he has done here at Newport County AFC."

In a statement, the club said: “Newport County AFC would like to wish Joe the best of luck at Cardiff City and thank him for all of his efforts for the Exiles during his time at the club.”

County have already replaced Day with the signing of former Millwall keeper Tom King on a two-year contract earlier this month.

Nick Townsend, who was Day’s deputy last season, is also under contract until next summer and should have recovered from a bicep injury in time to take a full part in pre-season training, which starts on July 4.

In a rare occasion where international clearance isn’t required - goalkeeper Joe Day moves from @NewportCounty to CCS on a two-year deal.#CityAsOne #ThreeNewBluebirds pic.twitter.com/Z6QC7AXMPY — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) June 27, 2019

Cardiff also confirmed the signings of Will Vaulks and Curtis Nelson at the same time as announcing Day's move.

Bluebirds executive director and CEO Ken Choo said: “I’d like to welcome Will, Curtis and Joe to Cardiff City Football Club and I’m sure they’ll each contribute to what we’re trying to achieve this coming season.

"To be vying for promotion, we needed to ensure that we replaced those who left us at the end of last season with quality; we think we’ve done just that in adding these boys to our ranks.

"We’re delighted to have three new signings through the door before pre-season training begins and will be working hard over the coming weeks to ensure that more follow soon.”