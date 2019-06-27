COUNCILLORS in Torfaen will consider what action can be taken to fight global warming after the authority declared a climate emergency.

The council became the third in Gwent to join the growing campaign after an amended motion was given support at a full council meeting on Tuesday.

A motion put forward by Labour councillor Stuart Ashley was given support from across the political divide, but some said it did not go far enough.

It read that the council “should consider the need to declare a climate emergency”, proposing that the authority’s scrutiny committee debate whether such a declaration is needed.

The motion also called on the council’s scrutiny committee to develop a ‘meaningful’ and impactful’ action plan.

Independent councillor Alan Slade said: “It’s just a proposal for another talking shop.

“Every man and his dog seems to be declaring a climate emergency so I don’t get why we do not just go straight to that.”

But councillor Fiona Cross said the motion was aimed at leading to meaningful action rather than being “reactive or showy.”

Conservative councillor Huw Bevan said the motion needed to be given the “teeth it warrants and not just lip service.”

“For this to work it needs to translate into having a material impact,” he added.

Council leader, Anthony Hunt, said there was agreement on there being a climate emergency, but that the motion was aimed at discussing what could be done.

“It’s not just saying there is one (a climate emergency),” he said.

“It’s saying if there is one what do we have to do about it.”

Independent Dave Thomas said the council needed to “get its own house in order” before making the declaration.

He added: “I just think it’s a tick box exercise that will not benefit our residents and least of all make any difference to our planet.”

But councillor Bevan said council could “lead by example” and make a difference by backing the motion.

Councillor Ashley added: “We can make a hell of a difference in this little borough.”

An amendment to his motion, put forward by councillor David Daniels, was eventually given support across the chamber.

The amendment added “this council declares a climate emergency”, and that the authority’s scrutiny committee will review what action can be taken.

Monmouthshire and Caerphilly councils have also declared a climate emergency in the wake of a UN report warning of the consequences of any further rise than 1.5C in the next 12 years.