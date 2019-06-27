PARKING officers have been spotted roaming the streets of Newport training for the upcoming council takeover of Civil Parking Enforcement from Gwent Police on Monday, July 1.

A team of CPE wardens have been issuing warning tickets in Pillgwenlly and near Caerau Road.

All three councils have confirmed they will give out warning notices prior to the set date; a trial run for the service before it goes ‘live’.

Motorists issued with a ‘ticket’ in Newport, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent during these trial weeks won’t have to pay the fine but will receive a warning notice.

Newport are issuing warning notices a week prior to the takeover, while Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent will do so for around two weeks after July 1.

Blaenau Gwent have called it a ‘fair notice’ period, so residents can adjust to the changes.

Civil enforcement officers do not have targets to issue a set number of PCNs.

Newport City Council declined to comment further.

More information can be found on Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen council’s websites.