A JURY has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of three people accused of brutally murdering a father over an unpaid £500 drug debt.

John Junior Phillips, 28, known as 'JJ', from Newport, and two teenagers from Cardiff, a boy and a girl, are alleged to have killed Anthony Winter.

Prosecutor Christopher Clee QC said the 32-year-old was tortured at a flat before he was later fatally stabbed in woodland.

It is alleged that drug addict Mr Winter was lured to an apartment Phillips shared in the St Julians area of Newport with his then girlfriend Lauren Hutchinson.

The jury has heard he was savagely beaten at this Munnings Drive address before he was knifed in the leg at Cath Cobb Woodland in the Cardiff suburb of St Mellons on the morning of November 22 last year.

Phillips, of Baird Close, Malpas, Newport, and the teenagers, both aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all deny murder.

James Jones, aged 19, known by the nickname 'Flames', of Bedwas Close, St Mellons has admitted murder while Hutchinson, also 19, of Munnings Drive, Newport, and the girl have both pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

In his closing speech, Mr Clee said: “He (Phillips), we say, orchestrated the whole thing.

“Taking a lead in teaching a lesson to those who do not pay their debts.

“Then making sure he was not physically present when the final act of the plan was played out. He is guilty of murder.”

William Hughes QC, for Phillips, told the jury: “Having seen him and heard from him, you might not like him.

“Not liking him does not mean he is guilty of murder as charged by the Crown.”

He stressed to them that the defendant was not there at the time of the killing.

The teenage boy told the court he took no part in the beating of Mr Winter who he claimed owed Jones and Phillips money and that the two were involved together in a “drug enterprise”.

The girl said she tried to prevent him being stabbed.

The jury were sent home for the evening by the trial judge, Mrs Justice Jefford, and are due to continue their deliberations tomorrow morning.

