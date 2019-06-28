A TEENAGER was warned he could be facing an immediate custodial sentence after he admitted an “extreme case” of controlling or coercive behaviour.

Taylor Blackley, 19, of Corporation Road, Newport, was cleared of false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm with intent and grievous bodily harm after a trial.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo offered no further evidence at Cardiff Crown Court after the defendant changed his plea to guilty for controlling or coercive behaviour.

The jury were told by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke to formally return not guilty verdicts in respect of the other three charges.

He admitted that he had verbally abused his victim and threatened to injure or kill himself and monitored where the person could go or see.

Blackley, defended by James Tucker, also accepted he stopped the complainant seeing family and friends and prevented the victim going out to a family meal.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said: “This is not a very minor case of controlling or coercive behaviour – it is quite extreme.”

She thanked the jury for their service and told them: “This is a very serious offence. I won’t be sentencing the defendant today.

“I want to have a statement from the victim about the effect this has had upon their life.”

The judge also adjourned sentence so that a report could be prepared into the defendant by the Probation Service to find out more about him.

Blackley was granted conditional bail and must observe a night-time curfew.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke warned the teenager, who suffers from “anger management issues”, that he could be locked up.

She told him: “All options remain open, including an immediate custodial sentence.”

Blackley was also cautioned against mentioning any information about the victim on social media.

He is due to be sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on July 19.