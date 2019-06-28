TWO years on from the heart-breaking death of her daughter, a mum has attended her school’s prom in her place.

Sarah Griffiths from Pontllanfraith, donned a gold gown and did her own hair and makeup, before being accompanied to Islwyn High School’s Year 11 prom by her son Zak, aged 9.

(Sarah Griffiths with her nine-year-old son Zak, attending the prom. Picture: Sarah Griffiths)

Her daughter Daisy Wyatt attended the school. She was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in June 2015 and died on May 1, 2017.

(Daisy Wyatt, who died in 2017 aged 14 of Ewing's Sarcoma)

Ms Griffiths said she received a message from one of Daisy’s friends asking if she wanted to go.

“‘How do you feel about me being there?’ I asked in response and felt honoured and privileged when she replied saying that they wouldn’t do it without me,” she said.

(Sarah Griffiths, centre, with some of Daisy's closest friends at prom. Picture: Sarah Griffiths)

She added: “I was dreading going and watching the kids. I’ve got a great relationship with them but to go and watch when Daisy should have been there was heart-breaking.”

“They’re like my adopted daughters. They help me keep going.

(Daisy with her closest friends, who are still close with her mum. Picture: Sarah Griffiths)

“There was a fine line for going because although the kids come over to see me a lot, it was their night and not about me.

(Sarah Griffiths at the Islwyn High School prom. Picture: Sarah Griffiths)

“There was a magician at prom, and he did a trick on me, he said he had no psychic connections but it was all related to Daisy.

"I said ‘that is the sign that she’s here with me.

“I felt emotionally stronger from going though. I felt like I was doing it for Daisy. It was all she looked forward to and it was a massive privilege to represent Daisy."

There was a touching moment during the prom as one of Daisy’s friends took young Zak to represent Daisy in the year group photo.

(The year photo, including Daisy's nine-year-old brother Zak, who represents his sister)

“Since the prom on Monday, I’ve had a lot of messages from Daisy’s friends saying how they really missed Daisy but having me there was wonderful.

“It was such a lovely night and I had a bed day on Tuesday. I’ve never had a bed day before, but I felt like I had to reflect on Monday night.”

(Sarah Griffiths having fun with some of Daisy's friends. Picture: Sarah Griffiths)

Tomorrow (June 28) is the second Daisy Day.

It is a way for Daisy’s family and friends to remember her and raise money for the Dreams and Wishes charity, who helped Daisy and other terminally ill children. They have currently raised £36,750 with more donations coming in each day.

(Sarah Griffiths with daisies. She is again holding Daisy Day tomorrow, June 28, in memory of her daughter Daisy. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

“We have green ribbons, fridge magnets, bookmarks, window stickers and more being sold in various schools, including Ynysddu Primary, where Zak and his friend are going to go around and sell them in school, Cwmfelinfach and Islwyn High.”

Ms Griffiths added that the most popular thing to raise money in memory of Daisy has been the Daisy bands, which all the pupils wore to the prom.

She said: “Oakdale Comprehensive, which is what the school was before it became Islwyn High, ordered Daisy bands when she was still alive, and they are still going strong now.

“I have about 800 coming early next week and will be distributing them to the schools. I don’t think I’ll ever take mine off.”

“I’m hoping to reach the £40,000 mark on the donations for Dreams and Wishes this year. I’ve received so many positive messages from people who have donated. They’ve been touched by my strength, even though I’m broken inside.

(A Dreams and Wishes image featuring Daisy. Picture: Sarah Griffiths)

“It’s so important to me to keep Daisy’s memory alive. She touched so many people’s lives.

“We always kept positive. If we’d given up, I think she would have given up. We just kept going because we had to, and we still keep going now because we have to.”

(Sarah Griffiths with her daughter Daisy towards the end of her battle. Picture: Sarah Griffiths)

