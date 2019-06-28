DOCTORS, surgeons and other medical workers in Gwent are considering reducing their hours or retiring early due to changes to pension rules meaning they could be left with hefty tax bills, an MP has claimed.

Since the 2016-2017 financial year those earning incomes of more than £110,000 per year - which includes some of the more highly-paid doctors, specialists and other medical workers - some could see their tax-free allowance cut massively, depending on how much is contributed to their pensions each year, calculated based on a 'taper'.

And the British Medial Association has warned the rules could mean a "perfect storm" for GPs, surgeons, consultants and other highly-qualified medical workers, with many either reducing their hours or taking early retirement to avoid reaching the limit, and therefore paying far more in tax than they otherwise would.

And, speaking in the House of Commons earlier this week, Newport West MP Ruth Jones - who worked as an NHS physiotherapist before she was elected to Parliament earlier this year - said she was concerned about the trend.

"Several constituents who work at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in my constituency have written to me to say that they will finish work early or cut down on the number of sessions because of these punitive tax bills," she said. "Although obviously the health service in Wales is devolved, pensions are not, so it is important that we look at this issue in the round and across the UK.

"We need to make sure that we retain these doctors across the board."

The Labour MP added: "This is important because, although these wages seem a lot to some people, they are not that high compared with those of senior businesspeople.

"The taper will affect people such as consultants, GPs and medical academics - these are our leaders, and we need to ensure that there is succession planning.

"If these people leave abruptly because they realise the tax implications, there is no chance for succession planning."