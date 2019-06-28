THE Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Gwent next week as part of a tour of Wales.

On Thursday, July 4, a school visit, a historical project, and a village tour will form the Gwent leg of the royal visit.

The royals will visit pupils at White Rose Primary School in Elliots Town, New Tredegar.

There, they will meet young people involved with the Aloud charity – a singing project which promotes self-belief, self-confidence, and a sense of community.

The project is perhaps best-known for producing the Only Boys Aloud choir which finished third in Britain's Got Talent in 2012.

White Rose Primary has been working with the Aloud charity to make singing an everyday classroom activity.

Prince Charles and the duchess will also visit The Winding House museum and gallery in Elliots Town.

There, they will meet members of the local community, and see the fully-restored Victorian winding engine that used to power the lifts taking miners below-ground into the mines.

Prince Charles will also visit the historic gardens at Llanover Estate, near Abergavenny.

The estate opens to the public under the National Garden Scheme, and is well-known for its gardens' water features and collection of magnolias.

The prince will view these and the wider gardens, and meet some of the people who work there.

He will also plant a commemorative tree.

In Llanover, Prince Charles will meet local organisations including 21 Plus, a support group for families with children who have Down's Syndrome; and the Lady Llanover Society, which highlights the achievements of the prominent patron of Welsh arts.