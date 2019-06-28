WORK to electrify the railway line passing through the Severn Tunnel is facing an uncertain future as the salty conditions under the river are causing equipment to fail.

Earth straps - a safety feature on the overhead connectors holding up the power line - are corroding in the saltwater environment within months when they are supposed to have a 25-year lifespan, meaning the line through the tunnel cannot be electrified safely.

It means the electrification system within the brickwork tunnel struggles to maintain voltage and regularly trips.

Built in 1886, the tunnel between Wales and England has its own pumping station which removes an estimated 14 million gallons of water (64 million litres) a day to prevent it being flooded by an underwater spring.

Network Rail have stated that this results in “a very challenging operating environment to run 25kv of electric through”.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron announced the electrification of the Great Western line in 2012 and the tunnel was shut for six weeks in 2016 to start the electrification project.

However, current services should not be affected as work continues, as a Network Rail spokesperson said: “The new intercity electric trains operate in both diesel and electric, so their operation through the tunnel is not affected and we are on course to introduce the new enhanced timetable in December 2019 which is the result of the modernisation and electrification over the last few years.

“The timetable will deliver huge benefits to passengers in South Wales, with reduced journey times of up to 14 minutes to London and significantly increased capacity.

“Electrification to Cardiff is provided by a power supply near Newport and is not dependent on the Severn Tunnel”.