TWO balaclava-clad thieves stole alcohol from a convenience store in Abergavenny on Tuesday and made off in a waiting vehicle.

Gwent Police said the theft took place at the McColl's shop on Hereford Road in Mardy at around 8.35pm.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: "Two unknown men entered a shop where they attempted to steal a quantity of alcohol.

"Both men left the scene and made off in an unknown vehicle waiting for them."

One of the men was wearing a red balaclava during the theft, and the other man's balaclava was white.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting incident 506 of 25/06/2019, or to send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.