When 7,000 festival goers climb up the mountain road to Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm near Ebbw Vale for Steelhouse 2019, there’ll be a few things they’ll know for sure.

Firstly, they’ll get a full weekend of classic and contemporary rock played loud and proud.

Secondly, they’ll meet like-minded people from local areas and all over the world.

(Fans enjoy a previous Steelhouse festival. Picture: Mark Lewis)

Thirdly, the breath-taking location and family friendly feeling makes for one of the most unique atmospheres of any festival in Europe.

Along with music and memories, the festival has a huge impact on the local economy, regional charities and businesses of the surrounding area.

Now in its ninth consecutive year and taking place from July 26 to July 28, Steelhouse Festival’s annual presence attracts visitors, which is estimated to bring an extra £500,000 into Ebbw Vale and the surrounding area each year.

And the regional benefits don’t end there, as rockers love their merchandise.

Headliners, Thunder and Thin Lizzy, will have their logos featured on this year’s ‘charity edition’ T-shirt which is an annual collector’s item.

(Thunder, who will headline Steelhouse 2019)

This year, the T-shirts profits will go to Barnardo’s Cymru; in previous years they have supported Welsh charities: Tŷ Hafan, Hospice of the Valleys, Immunodeficiency Centre for Wales, and the National Deaf Children’s Society in Wales.

Plus, there’s the business side: most of the production and infrastructure is sourced from Wales-based specialists, with food vendors and traders from Wales selling locally sourced products.

(Children enjoy playing in the mud at a previous Steelhouse. Picture: Mark Lewis)

Steelhouse also aims to be eco-friendly. This year Cardiff start up, ‘Billy Goats and Raincoats’ will recycle all broken tents turning them into sustainable fashion lines and rainwear whilst fully functioning abandoned tents will be distributed to local homeless charity, The Helping Caring Team (HCT).

Meanwhile, Cardiff Council takes care of all onsite recycling provision and any surplus produce is donated to local food banks.

For more information check out steelhousefestival.com