THE Welsh Government is on track to meet its target for reducing the number of smokers in Wales by 2020, according to the latest figures from the National Survey for Wales.

In the last year, the percentage of adults in Wales who smoke has fallen from 19 per cent to 17 per cent.

This includes 18 per cent of men and 16 per cent of women.

Smoking rates are highest in Wales’ poorest communities with 21 per cent of adults smoking in the most deprived areas, a fall of seven percent since the 2017-18 survey was undertaken.

Overall the figures mean the Welsh Government is now one per cent off its target to reduce smoking prevalence to 16 per cent of the population by 2020, however more than 450,000 people in Wales continue to light up.

First Minister Mark Drakeford, described the results of the survey as “extremely positive” and said the Welsh Government remains committed to tackling smoking prevalence in Wales

“Our Public Health (Wales) Act includes new measures to restrict smoking in outdoor children’s play areas and educational settings, further helping to protect children and young people from second hand-smoke,” he said.

The decrease follows a year of continued investment in national stop smoking services in Wales. Robust tobacco control measures and the introduction of smoke free spaces across Wales have led to the country moving one step closer to becoming smoke-free.

Smoke-free campaign group Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) welcomed the latest figures.

Suzanne Cass, CEO of ASH Wales, said: “Smoking is responsible for thousands of deaths in Wales every year, at a huge cost to the country’s NHS, not to mention the devastating impact on families.

“We are encouraged to hear smoking rates have fallen and believe this is due to a combination of factors including smoking bans, smoke free spaces and the rise in the popularity of e-cigarettes as a smoking substitute.

“It is our hope that these changes reflect a change in attitudes towards smoking, which was once perceived as a normal lifestyle choice but is now viewed by many as a life-threatening addiction which destroys lives.

“We cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to tobacco control. Great progress has been made however, smoking remains a major cause of health inequalities, poverty and death in Wales, with prevalence still highest in our most deprived communities.”