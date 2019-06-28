TWO short films promoting period dignity were launched as part of an initiative led by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Pupils from Lewis Girls’ School, St Cenydd and Heolddu Comprehensive Schools worked with directors and producers Aleksandra Jones and Dave Evans to develop the films, which aim to raise awareness of the issues faced by young women.

The films were funded by the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales, while every primary school and secondary school in the county borough has also been supplied with a box full of sanitary products.

The council launched its period dignity initiative earlier in the year with a special competition for school pupils to design a new logo for the campaign.

Emily Jones from Lewis Girls School in Ystrad Mynach won the competition with her eye catching heart-shaped logo. Emily attended the film premiere at the council’s Penallta House headquarters, along with the pupils who helped produce the films.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, the council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Achievement, said: “Young people told us that the lack of understanding about periods amongst their male peers is a big concern for them.

"As well as providing free feminine hygiene products, we also want to address the stigma that surrounds periods.

"The films aim to do this by raising awareness of the issues faced by young women and will be used as part of period dignity workshops in our schools.

"We are also extremely proud to announce our plans to provide sustainable environmentally friendly sanitary products as part of this project.”