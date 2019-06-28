CONCERNS have been voiced over the number of wardens being employed by Blaenau Gwent council to take over parking enforcement.

Two civil parking enforcement officers will be tasked with patrolling the borough from Monday, July 1, when the authority takes over powers from Gwent Police.

They are expected to issue around 3,500 tickets per year between them, though they will not have a target, and each will be employed for 26 hours per week.

Council officer Alun Evans told a community services scrutiny meeting on Thursday that the number was based on the size of Blaenau Gwent, its population and number of traffic orders.

Mr Evans said the number would be reviewed once the scheme is rolled out.

Independent councillor Clive Meredith asked whether officers tasked with littering and dog fouling could also undertake parking enforcement to create a bigger workforce.

“This has got to be effective,” Cllr Meredith said.

“If it’s not effective there is no point us putting it in.”

Cllr Stewart Healy said two enforcement officers was “not going to be enough.”

Newport council is employing 14 civil enforcement officers, while Torfaen’s team will be formed of four enforcement officers, one support officer and one manager.

Monmouthshire have taken on six civil enforcement officers, a civil enforcement manager and an administrative assistant, while Caerphilly have employed eight officers.

But Blaenau Gwent council’s business case for taking over enforcement is for just two enforcement officers, with no additional support staff.

The pair will initially target illegal parking in priority areas such as town centres and schools.

Warning tickets, rather than fines, will be issued during the first two weeks of Civil Parking Enforcement.

Cllr Lyn Elias said double yellow lines needed to be added on several streets, and removed in others, but voiced concerns over resources.

“I am concerned whether there are enough resources to do what we should be doing,” he added.

The council says it will review requests to change double yellow lines on some roads after it takes over enforcement duties.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins stressed the takeover was “not a cash cow”, but about honouring a duty to the public.