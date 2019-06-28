A PLANNED holiday park in Caerleon could bring significant economic benefits, but worries have been voiced over its potential impact on traffic and air pollution.

Entrepreneur James Norvill is behind plans to build self-catering holiday lodges and pods within a secluded area of the former Penrhos Quarry.

The proposal includes 24 pods providing accommodation for two people, four timber lodges, a storage building, a reception and car parking for 30 vehicles.

New footpaths and highways improvements are also planned.

Newport council planning officers say the development would “create a new type of accommodation that Newport does not currently have much of.”

They have recommended councillors approve the plans at a meeting on Wednesday.

“The benefits of the scheme are considered significant, boosting local tourism and filling a currently unoccupied niche in the accommodation market, economic development and the reuse of the site,” a report says.

Four letters of support have been lodged, saying the plans will increase trade for businesses and that there is a lack of tourist accommodation in the area.

But there have also been 10 letters of objection, with concerns over traffic and “adverse impact on rural character and appearance.”

Ward councillors Jason Hughes, Gail Giles and Joan Watkins have also raised concerns over traffic and air pollution.

Cllr Hughes said: “While in many areas such a development may well be welcomed, in Caerleon however it is the wrong site at the wrong time due to the significance of the issues we face as a town and the significant impact development could have on the ecology, environment and historical issues.”

Natural Resources Wales has expressed “significant concerns” over the development.

It has called for an undisturbed and vegetated seven metre buffer zone between all watercourses and the development to be identified in the plans.

The applicants say a “significant amount of money” will be spent removing Japanese knotweed and enhancing the site for protected species such as otters.

A planning application says the holiday park would appeal to families and couples, “with an emphasis on quiet enjoyment of rural surroundings” on a site with a diverse range of wildlife.

The council’s head of regeneration says such developments with “more sensitivity to environmental aspects” could prove popular.

“Recent work done looking at local accommodation development in areas done through rural development funding has highlighted this particular type of product as popular with current and futures markets,” a council report says.

Newport council’s planning committee will decide the plans on Wednesday.