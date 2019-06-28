TRAIN services between Cwmbran and Abergavenny have been disrupted after a train hit a cow.

Transport for Wales warned that services running through these stations may be delayed following the incident.

READ MORE:

They tweeted that the disruption is expected to last until 4.45pm.

A spokesman for Transport For Wales said: "A train has hit a cow near Little Mill.

"The control centre are working hard to get replacement buses and Transport For Wales are working with Network Rail to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

People travelling from Newport using the Herefordshire and Shrewsbury services are advised to use the Journey Check app when planning their journey.

For more information visit