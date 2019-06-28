A POWER cut is affecting nearly 1000 Newport homes.

The high voltage power cut has left 931 properties without power.

The cut, which was reported at around 4pm this afternoon, is a high voltage incident affecting a wide area within the NP20 post code.

The Western Power Distribution is actively working to bring power back to the properties, and it is estimated that the problem will be resolved by 5.30pm today.

If you are affected by the power cut and require priority assistance from the supplier, they can be contacted on 0800 6783 105.