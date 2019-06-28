A LADIES choir from Newport will be hoping they hit the right notes as they compete against singers from up and down the country at The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Allegra Ladies’ Choir is a community choir set up eight years ago by musical director Emma Dawson.

Angela Hiscocks, who is in charge of the choir's social media and publicity, said: "We are a diverse and mixed group of ladies who have come together with a joint purpose of discovering the joy of music, having fun and assisting charitable causes.

"Many of the current members attended the first rehearsal. We currently have 45 members."

Two of the choirs which the Allegra singers will be competing against come from trained singing backgrounds.

"We, on the other hand, have a mixture of experience," said Mrs Hiscocks.

"More than half of the choir are not able to read music, so it is very special for us to have been selected to take part."

To be selected for the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod the group had to send in an audition reel with a mixture of tracks of differing singing styles.

Just before Christmas they found out that they had been successful.

"We've been working hard since to refine our chosen competition pieces," said Mrs Hiscocks.

"We need to sing three tracks, of differing genres, that last no longer than 12 minutes in total."

The competition takes place on Saturday, July 6.

If Allegra Ladies Choir are successful, they will be entered into the choir of the world competition.

More information on the Eisteddfod can be found at international-eisteddfod.co.uk/information

For more information, or to join Allegra Ladies Choir, visit allegraladieschoir.co.uk