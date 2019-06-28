THE National Lottery Community Fund is investing more than £400,000 on a project to support older people to remain in or return to work in Wales.

Age Cymru, in partnership with Business in the Community (BITC) Cymru, has been awarded the grant for the five-year Age at Work project which is raising awareness of an ageing workforce and supporting businesses in Wales to be more age inclusive.

By supporting older people to remain in or return to work, the project is helping them to have enough income, stay connected, and develop new skills.

The project is therefore urging businesses in Wales to recruit, retain and retrain older workers. It is also offering resources, advice and support.

Karen Welch from Newport said: "I am 65 years old and work for electricity distribution company Western Power Distribution.

"This September, I will have worked in the power industry for 48 years.

"I have always enjoyed my job and still do. At my age I obviously have quite a few years of experience but I feel that I still have a lot to give. I’m still learning new skills and as long as I am healthy I hope to continue working for a few more years yet. Although my role is quite demanding I think it keeps me young."

Age Cymru’s chief executive, Victoria Lloyd said: “We are all living for longer, which means that for many of us, we will also be working for a greater length of time. This presents both challenges and opportunities for older workers and employers.

“Our research shows that 50% of the workforce in Wales are likely to work past the state pension age specifically to be able to afford their desired lifestyle in retirement. While 48% said they simply don’t think they will have enough money to retire.

“Others (44 per cent) said they enjoy the social side of work and would get bored staying at home. Interestingly 53 per cent said they would welcome the opportunity to have a mid-career review.

“Clearly, there is a need for such a project to support older workers in Wales.”