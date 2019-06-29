ALMOST two months after Newport Council said it is “reviewing options” for improving leisure facilities at Tredegar Park, there has still been no further updates on plans to re-open the popular splash pad.

In September 2018, council officials said that plans to restore the splash pad were in development with an estimation of re-opening this year.

The splash park closed in 2014 due to high costs to repair the mechanical problems.

Conservative party member Michael Enea sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the city council last month, the results of which showed that there is still £262,000 allocated towards the upgrade of the Park.

“They have been sitting on this funding since February 2018,” Mr Enea said.

“The Council are really dragging their feet on this and delaying on the decision."

The FOI revealed that there are no detailed plans as the Council have only sought ‘advice’ from a company that installs Splash Pads.

Cllr Matthew Evans, who leads the conservative group on Newport city council, said: “Newport Council have been sitting on the funding for a Splash Pad since February 2018.

“Many other towns and cities manage to provide them so why can’t we?

“If they hadn’t spent the last 18-months dithering, residents could have been looking forward to enjoying the facilities during the summer holidays which they closed in 2013.

“To add insult to injury, they have recently introduced car parking charges, so Newport residents are paying more for less.”

In May, a spokeswoman for Newport council said: "Newport City Council is currently reviewing options for leisure improvement at Tredegar Park and an announcement will be made when a final decision has been taken."

The council told the South Wales Argus there was no further update since their last comment.