GWENT is set for a blistering weekend, with temperatures set to reach the high twenties this afternoon.

The Met Office announced that Friday was the hottest day of the year so far in the UK, but they expect today to be even warmer still.

Saturday will be the warmest of the two days, with clear skies and highs of 27C in Newport.

, with temperatures ranging from 20C to 25C throughout the afternoon.

On Sunday, it will be cooler, with a little cloud coming in.

Temperatures in Newport are expected to reach 19C.

READ MORE:

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “It’ll be warm with sunny spells across many south-western and western parts of the UK for the remainder of this week; however an easterly breeze will keep eastern parts of the UK much cooler and, at times, cloudier.

"On Saturday however, the warmth will spread across eastern parts of the UK with temperatures peaking around 33 to 34 Celsius.

"With temperatures into the high-20s and low-30s over a number of days, localised heatwaves are possible in a few places in the UK by Saturday.

“Following the peak of the heat on Saturday, fresher conditions will spread to all parts of the UK by Sunday.”