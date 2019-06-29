A POPULAR horse show will be galloping into Abergavenny next week.

The South Wales Shire Horse Society (SWSHS), led by Mr Leslie Moulden, are bringing their annual shire and miniature horse show to Bailey Park, in Abergavenny, on Saturday, July 6.

This fun, family-friendly day celebrates both little and large, with a mixture of miniature horses and shire horses which are known for their vast size.

(A minature horse. Picture: David Williams)

Exhibitors travel from far and wide to take part in the show, with guests from West Wales, Yorkshire, Cornwall, Essex and beyond.

Mr Moulden said: “This year we have attracted exhibits in many popular classes especially the ‘ridden heavy horse.’

“To experience the sight and to feel the group move when the shire horses gallop around the judging ring is thrilling.

“We also have a new shire veteran horse class this year, sponsored by a true friend of the society, Mrs Maj Swinley, MBE.”

The shire and miniature horse show welcomes everyone, from experts to novice handlers, to come forward and enjoy the experience.

“During the break in showing classes, we have the honour of Cotswold Heavy Horse Society bringing back the old times and demonstrating the working heavy horse,” added Mr Moulden.

Along with various main shows and races, the event is jam-packed with activities and side shows, including a display of vintage vehicles.

New attractions being introduced this year include ‘guess the weight of a shire hall’ and opportunities for people to learn about the history of the shire horse.

Little ones can enjoy pony rides, a climbing wall and bouncy castles. There will also be numerous trade and craft stands, tombola, and lucky dip, with hot and cold refreshments on offer.

Celynen North Brass Band will also be there throughout the afternoon, entertaining with their musical melodies.

Gates will open at Bailey Park, on Park Lane in Abergavenny, from 9.30am on July 6, with the first race at 11am.

Tickets are £6, £3 concessions, with free entry for children under the age of 12.

