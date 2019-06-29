The South Wales Argus Camera Club is a Facebook group for photographers of all levels to share their photos taken throughout Gwent.
This covers Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.
Every day members share some awe-inspiring photos of subjects, ranging from animals and nature to cars and buildings.
There are currently more than 3,000 members with the group growing by the day. Here is a selection of some of the fabulous photos which have been shared throughout June.
(Picture: Katherine Morgan)
(Picture: Alan Phillips)
(Picture: Christopher Parry)
(Picture: Karen Morgan)
(Picture: Lee Kershaw)
(Picture: Sally Mothersole)
(Picture: Robert Little)
(Picture: Neil Hopkins)
(Picture: Nicky Deacon)
(Picture: Sarah Debnam)
(Picture: Steve Decker)
(Picture: Steve Doolan)
Want to get involved? Find the group atfacebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment