A YOUNG driver who nearly caused a fatal head-on collision with a marked police car while overtaking on a blind bend was spared immediate custody.

Ieuan Chadd had two 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man with him as passengers when he came close to causing an horrific crash.

The defendant, 20, was estimated to have been driving at around 70mph in a 30mph zone in his Seat Ibiza when the near miss happened.

Prosecutor James Evans said had the police officer not reacted in time, the aftermath could have been tragic on Station Road, near Ebbw Vale.

Chadd overtook another car on the blind bend at night this March and ended up on the wrong side of the road.

This put him in the path of the police vehicle travelling towards him.

Mr Evans said: “The officer was forced to brake hard to avoid a collision.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the officer’s statement revealed: “After I dealt with Chadd, I was in shock.

“Had I not quickly reacted, a serious, possibly fatal, collision might have occurred.”

The officer turned around, put his blue lights on and followed the defendant, still driving at speed, who then stopped.

Upon examining his car, he saw that Chadd also had two bald tyres.

His passengers were “noticeably shocked by what had happened”.

The defendant, of Lilian Grove, Ebbw Vale, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having defective tyres.

Hashim Salmman, mitigating for Chadd, said his client had admitted responsibility for his actions at the first opportunity.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant: “This was a particularly bad piece of driving. It is more by luck than judgement that no harm was caused.

“It could have been potentially fatal to the persons involved.”

She told Chadd that offending like his usually ended in an immediate custodial sentence being passed.

But the judge said that because this was his first offence and that there were health concerns for the defendant, who suffers from autism, she could draw back.

Unemployed Chadd was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation and activity requirement, banned from driving for 18 months and must sit an extended re-test.

Chadd must pay prosecution costs of £340 and a victim surcharge of £140 and his licence will be endorsed by six penalty points for the two bald tyres.