This week's dog of the week is the cute and friendly Mikey.

He is a four-year-old ex-racing greyhound and has been a much loved resident at the Newport City Dogs Home since leaving the tracks behind.

(Four-year-old Mikey in all his glory)

He is a charming dog, who walks beautifully on a lead and those who have walked him, say that he is so light and if it wasn't for his habit of stopping occasionally to lean in for a cuddle, they wouldn't have known that they were walking him.

It is a common misconception that greyhounds need lots of exercise, but this is not true.

They love the chance to stretch their legs for a five minute 'zoomies' session, but generally are lazy couch potatoes who are happy to take gentle strolls and bask in the sun for most of the day. Mikey could live with another dog but small furries and kitties would be a no-no for this fella.

Greyhounds make perfect pets for low energy households, they are fabulous low-maintenance companions, and if you've never met a greyhound now is your chance!

For more information please contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902.