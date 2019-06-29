THOUSANDS flocked to Blackwood today to enjoy some fun in the sun on an urban beach.

The annual beach party took over Blackwood’s High Street earlier, from 9am to 6pm, complete with sand, spades and sunshine.

The town's make-shift beach had plenty of sand for little ones to build castles in and was adorned with deck chairs - including a giant one - with the day abuzz with activity, including the annual parade at midday.

(Malachy Rawson-Smith 3 and Chris Bates at Blackwood Beach Party. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Steward, Liam Bouse, was returning to Blackwood Beach Party for his third year and said: “It’s probably been our busiest year yet, with a few thousand people at least.

“I thought it might be too hot for some people and it’s quietened down a bit since the parade, but there’s been a good turnout.

“The entertainment’s been great, there’s been lots of food, and the kids love all the sand.”

(Steward Liam Bouse at Blackwood Beach Party)

Along with the popular beach, the party included various fairground attractions including a Turnhouse, Penalty Shooter, trampolines, mini golf courses, and more.

(Niamh, 7, and Ella, 9, Protheroe on the giant deck chair. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The day also brought various traders to the town centre with plenty of food and drinks on offer, although an ice-cream van was forced to turn off their slush machine due to the heat.

READ MORE:

One popular attraction was Ally’s Confectionary, offering traditional sweets – a stall familiar to those who attend the Christmas lights at Ystrad Mynach and in Blackwood.

Trader, Mr Evans, said: “We’ve come to Blackwood Beach Party for seven or eight years and today has been really good.

“Blackwood and Caerphilly Council always do really well with this event; it’s been a pretty hot one today, but I’m used to all sorts of weather.”

(Crowds at Blackwood Beach Party. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

A newer addition to Blackwood Beach Party was Doughnutterie, dishing up plenty of flavours, including their popular ‘chocolate and vanilla crème.’

Jack, who was manning the stall, said: “It’s our first time at Blackwood Beach Party but we’ve had lots of customers.

“It’s been a bit too hot for my liking, but otherwise it’s been great.”

Along with the many stalls offering goods, services and information the day included a music stage with live performances throughout the day, including Blackwood Little Theatre, Shannon McCarthy, Gracie Jayne, children from Studio54 and more.

(Shannon McCarthy singing at Blackwood Beach Party. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Blackwood Little Theatre at Blackwood Beach Party. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Blackwood Beach Party was funded by Blackwood Town Council who organised the event jointly with Caerphilly Town Council.