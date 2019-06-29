Whether it’s a family feast, or a social gathering, pizza is the perfect food to share with loved ones.

This popular dish comes in many shapes and sizes, and the sky is the limit with the many toppings available for those treating themselves.

We asked the public what they thought the best pizza places in Newport – here are the top five, in no particular order, as chosen by our readers.

Mamma Lina’s Italian Restaurant, Tregwilym Road

This family-run business has gained prominence with their pizza, which includes a metre long option ideal for sharing.

Kyle Jones praised them for their authentic Italian pizza and Rachel Richards described their pizza as ‘lovely’ with Robert Campion adding that their calzone is ‘to die for.’

Jonathan Williams said: “Mamma Lina’s is incredibly warm and welcoming, with delicious food, and excellent customer service.”

Along with delicious food, Mamma Lina’s in Rogerstone has live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information visit mammalinas.co.uk

La Pizzeria, Clytha Park Road

Boasting a ‘five’ food hygiene rating, La Pizzeria proved popular.

Selina Swain said: “La Pizzeria is awesome, especially the calzone – it’s totally underrated, but what a place!”

Karen White agreed and added: “I won’t go anywhere else.”

La Pizzeria is takeaway only, with options for delivery or collection – those ordering for collection over the phone can buy one pizza and get another one for £1.

You can find them on the JustEat app, call 01633 546636, or visit their website at lapizzeria-np20.com

Barrio and Lewigi, South Wales

Offering pop-up wood-fired pizza, Barrio and Lewigi have made a name for themselves in Newport and beyond, despite opening just over a year ago.

Sharron Mulachy said: “I would definitely recommend Barrio and Lewigi – they do absolutely amazing pizzas.

“They are two local guys, doing a job they love, and they already have a big following with their pop-up events.”

The independent team consists of Lewis Garner-Mayo and Barry Seaman, who will be carrying out more pizza pop-ups at Rogerstone Welfare Ground in the future.

Follow Barrio and Lewigi on Facebook @barrioandlewigi

The Square Pizza Co, Cardiff Road

Defying traditional pizza standards with their unusual shape, The Square Pizza is a firm favourite of many people including Carl Jones who said: “Everything tastes better square!”

Nav Iqbal agreed, saying they are the ‘best pizza place in the ‘Port.’

The Square Pizza Co has an array of pizzas to take-away, with the option for delivery or collection.

For more information visit the-square-pizza-co.co.uk

Ragtag Pizza, Clarence Place

Ragtag Pizza was rated highly among Newportonians, with Elliott Paffey saying ‘Ragtag Pizza without a doubt!’

Victoria Keenan said: “Ragtag Pizza are the very best. Fresh ingredients, different tastes, and great staff and service.”

You can order from Ragtag Pizza using JustEat, UberEats or Deliveroo.

Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/ragtagpizza/