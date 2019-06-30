A COCAINE and cannabis dealer who made nearly £10,000 trafficking drugs has been ordered by a judge to pay back more than half of it.

Courtney Davies, from Newport, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing after he was jailed in February for four years.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke heard how the 22-year-old benefitted by £9,513 from pushing drugs and had realisable assets of £5,710.

He was ordered to pay that back within 56 days or face another three months behind bars.

The defendant was snared by police, dealing on the streets of Newport in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

During his sentencing hearing earlier this year at the city’s crown court, it emerged how Davies has 26 brothers and sisters and came from a “tragic background”.

The defendant, of St Johns Road, lost his mother when he was aged just eight and his father living in Jamaica “had nothing to do with him”.

Prosecutor Eugene Egan said that Davies had received a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, in February 2017 for battery and a racially aggravated public order offence committed at a fast food outlet.

The court heard how, eight months later, on October 2017, police saw the defendant “acting suspiciously” in Cromwell Road.

Davies was arrested with three mobile phones and a search of his then home in Maindee Parade and his girlfriend’s address led to officers recovering 363 grams of cannabis and 14.3 grams of cocaine along with £1,455 in cash.

He pleaded guilty to possessing class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

Marian Lewis, mitigating, said of her client: “He comes from a tragic background. His mother died when he was eight years old. He is one of 27 siblings.

“His father is from Jamaica and lives in Jamaica. He has had nothing to do with him throughout his life.

“He last saw him when he was 14. Recently his father contacted him to ask him for money.

“The defendant has had no paternal support and no solid male role model to look up to.”

She said Davies went into care at 15, joined the army a year later but was soon back in foster care.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, jailed him and ordered him to pay a £170 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.