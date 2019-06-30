GWENT'S health board is being handed £4 million to cut waiting times for non-emergency operations.

The Welsh Government has announced £50 million is being handed out to Wales' seven health boards to help cut the amount of time patients have to wait for elective operations.

The most recent figures show there were 266 patients in Gwent who had been waiting for non-emergency treatment longer than 36 weeks in April. This represented a significant jump from the previous month, when it was 110 - the lowest for six and a half years - but is a significant improvement since April 2015, when there were 2,777 patients on the list.

The funding will also be used to pay for a series of schemes, including the Emergency Department Well-being and Home Safe pilot scheme, which involves British Red Cross volunteers helping patients resettle following a visit to A&E. It has reportedly helped more than 25,000 patients since December 2018 and, thanks to the new funding, will be extended until September.

Cash will also be given to the Hospital to Healthier Homes winter pilot scheme, which assessed the 'health' of the homes of older people being discharged from hospital, with a focus on dealing with anything which may result in a return to hospital. It will now continue into the autumn.

The Welsh Government's health and social services secretary Vaughan Gething said: “Over the last three years we have invested £150 million to significantly cut waiting times for patients waiting beyond our target.

(Vaughan Gething)

"As of March this year, three health boards reported no one waiting over 36 weeks and overall we’ve seen the best position in some areas for six years.

"But I want to see more improvement in all areas, and the £50 million I am announcing today will support health boards to deliver further reduction in waiting times.

"The money will also help with the introduction of sustainable services, alongside our plan for health and social care, A Healthier Wales backed by £100 million which will deliver the long term changes needed to transform services.

"Health boards will need to meet the targets they set out in order to receive the full funding. I expect to see significant improvements on waiting times as we have in the last three years.”

As of the end of March this year the number of patients in Wales waiting longer than 26 weeks for treatment was lower than any time before July 2013, and the number waiting more than 36 weeks is lower than it has been since May 2013.

How the cash is being handed out: