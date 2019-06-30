A MAN with a drink and drug problem who trashed his girlfriend’s house was told to “grow up and start making a contribution to society” by a judge.

Alun John, aged 31, tore up precious family photographs and was alleged to have taken £600-£700 belonging to his partner who had saved it up for Christmas.

Prosecutor Kathryn Lane said the defendant went on the rampage for hours at his now ex-girlfriend’s address in Tredegar.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how John had left his victim “worn out and broken and a prisoner in her own home” following their “on/off relationship”.

The defendant, who has two previous convictions for harassment, pleaded guilty to committing affray on December 12, 2018.

Miss Lane said that the complainant said John had been drinking and taking drugs for a number of days in the lead up to the offence.

Karl Williams, mitigating, said his client had already served the equivalent of a 12-month prison sentence whilst being remanded in custody.

His barrister told the court: “He is clear of all drugs now since his incarceration.”

Mr Williams added that John’s old job would be waiting for him should he not have to spend any more time in jail.

Judge David Wynn Morgan blasted John.

He told him: “It’s about time you grew up and started making a sensible contribution to society.

“You have let your parents down – I am astonished they continue to stand by you.

“Stop drinking and stop taking drugs.”

The defendant said he would.

John, of Heol Nant Caiach, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement to treat drug and alcohol abuse.

He must also pay a victim surcharge and was made subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his ex-partner.