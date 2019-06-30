RECOVERY crews were called out to rescue a car which had ended up in water near the river Ebbw after leaving the road yesterday morning.

The vehicle, which appears to be a Mercedes C-class, left the A467 near Newbridge and plunged into the stretch of water used by Cefn Forest and Newbridge Angling club alongside the A467 near Newbridge.

The car was then recovered using a lorry-mounted crane.

It is unclear at this time whether the driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Gwent Police have been contacted for an update.