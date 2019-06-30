TODAY we're sailing back in time with a look back over the years at the many ships that have made Newport Docks their home, permanently or temporarily.

Whether it is a carrier ship, dredger or any of the other types of ships, you can bet that many of the magnificent vessels have come through the docks at Newport over the past few decades.

(Cardiff Queen being put into position on the Usk river where it is to be converted into a club. Picture taken - unknown)

(Doriforos at Newport docks. Taken August 25, 1979)

(Oslo registered transporter Dyvi Kattergat in the South dock in Newport. Picture taken June 20, 1975)

READ MORE:

(Dresden at Newport docks. Picture taken April 2, 1983)

(Doulos during its three week stay in Newport docks. Picture taken December 19, 1983)

(Welsh Bay, the 14-year-old dredger that began working in the ABP ports in South Wales including Newport in 1985. Picture taken November 11, 1985)

(HMS Exeter. Picture taken December 11, 1989)

(Lebanese cargo ship El Jo in Newport docks. Picture taken March 1987)

(Venus Diamond, the car transporter on its first trip to Newport docks. Picture taken October 1978)

(Greenock registered ore carrier Duncraig tied up at Newport's South dock after her journey from Murmansk. Taken January 22, 1973)