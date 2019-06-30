SITTING quietly on the bank of the River Usk, Newport’s docks often go unnoticed, writes reporter Meg Balmont.

But they’re home to a rich and complex history of trade, which catapulted the once sleepy port town into a world of industry and global recognition.

Constructed to deal with the demand for goods brought by the industrial revolution, the docks connected Newport to the wider world, witnessing immense growth and prosperity as well as fatal disaster and the devastation of war.

The River Usk has been used for the import and export of goods since the medieval period when wool, hides, cloth and food stuff were transported in small boats from Caerleon trading port to larger, more developed ports such as Bristol.

In fact, records date back as early as 1397, when John Banham, burgess of Newport-on-Usk, shipped wool down the river.

During this period, Newport was but a small port town on the coast of South East Wales. It's river was described in a 1521 Survey of the Estates of the Duke of Buckingham as “well occupied with small crays where a great ship may resort and have good harbour".

But it was the industrial revolution in 1790 that aided Newport’s growth into one of the most important locations in the country for coal and steel exports.

It allowed for an explosion of industry within the now fast-growing port town, having almost immediate effects.

The River Usk went through a transition, transporting coal, iron and steel on, rather than its traditional wool and cloth.

In fact, trade became such a prominent feature of Newport that in the 1790’s, a canal system was dug to cope with the increasing amounts of coal and iron being brought into Newport.

Eventually, in July 1835, Parliament granted permission for the construction of a dock in Newport which quickly became known as the Town Dock, opening in October 1842.

This allowed Newport to begin exporting and importing coal, iron and steel on a large scale and becoming a centre of industry within the Welsh Valleys.

Historian Jan Preece, author of Newport Transporter Bridge and Industry along the River, said: “The revolution was paramount to the growth of Newport.”

“The docks quickly became a principle area of the town and the river was an industrial highway.”

This booming trade brought with it the need for augmentation, authorised by the Dock Company Act of 1854 which began the extension of the Town Dock, allowing for a large increase in the volume of trade and size of vessel.

But even this expansion wasn’t enough to cope with Newport’s ever-growing industry. The volume of business became so unmanageable that a second, much larger dock - named Alexandra - was opened on the April 10, 1875, followed by a third, the South Dock on June 6, 1893.

But Newport’s success was not by any means limited to material wealth and industry. The opening of the docks also had a profound cultural impact on the town, allowing the city to connect with the wider world.

Mr Preece said: “Culturally speaking, the docks brought Newport together, creating a more diverse community as high percentages of Europeans began travelling to the town.”

Whereas in 1801 Newport had around 1,000 citizens, the population very quickly grew to around 19,000 in 1851, showing the sheer social impact of the Docks on Newport’s society.

Despite the huge success of the Docks and Newport’s industrial scene during the 1800s, during the early 1900s, the docks went into decline.

This was intensified by the Newport Dock Disaster on the 2nd of July 1909. The event occurred when a trench for construction on one of the ports collapsed instantaneously burying the 46 men working at the bottom of the trench. It killed many workers and continued to threaten the lives of people attempting to rescue those trapped.

In addition, the town suffered the hardships of the First World War which broke out in 1914, and the depression that followed. A lack of manpower due to conscription as well as a lack of trade as focus turned more towards the war culminated in a dip of industry for the docks.

During the Second World War the dock facilities at Newport played an important role in fuelling the war effort, shipping cargo out of the country to contribute to the war.

But in light of the war, which had been hard on the town, the decision was made to concentrate resources on the Alexandra Docks leading to the Town Dock’s closure in 1930.

Despite having experienced the hardships of two wars, the town and its port bounced back quickly, soon returning to business, aided by the opening of Llanwern Steel works in 1962 which boosted steel exports and therefore the wealth and connections of Newport.

Today, Newport is a culturally diverse city, home to around 145,700 residents according to a 2011 census, a status that would’ve been unachievable without the industry, social growth and connection to the wider world brought by the construction of the docks.

Even now, the docks remain a key aspect of the city.

Now owned by the Associated British Ports, they export a wide variety of general cargo, including timber products, minerals, ores and steel products to both local and global companies.

However, Mr Preece, who has published five books about Newport’s history, said he wishes the river was used as it once was.

He said: “At one time there were regular boats under the transporter bridge. You could pay a shilling for a boat trip from the town bridge to it. I’d like to see that brought back to Newport.”

He puts this down largely to the decrease in demand for traditional industry such as coal and steel.

“The closing of Llanwern Steelworks hugely effected the port and its trade,” he added.

The closure of companies known for distributing materials during this period of immense success for the docks (such as Llanwern) have naturally taken with them the thriving traditional industry Newport.

Though the Docks are no longer the booming centre of trade they were during the 19th and 20th century, they are still successfully importing and exporting goods globally and played a vital role in connecting the quaint port town of Newport to the world, transforming it into a city rich in diversity, business and history.