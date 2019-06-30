THE search for Pill Carnival's queen and court is now over, following auditions held on Sunday.

The Pill Carnival Committee held auditions for the top prize at Pill Harriers RFC.

And following the auditions, 16-year-old Connie Sefton has been selected as the 2019 Carnival Queen.

READ MORE:

Miss Sefton will be assisted by her attendants Kelis Barry, 15, and Sophie Sefton, 13.

As well as having the honour of becoming carnival queen, Miss Sefton has won £50 for coming in first place, while Miss Barry won £25 for finishing as runner up.

(Carnival Queen Connie Sefton at the auditions at Pill Harriers RFC. Picture: Pill Carnival Committee.)

The court ladies will be Alexis Cuthbert, Shayla Cuthbert, Tayah Tadman, Nayah Ali and Taylor Hawkesby, and the flower girls are Amaya Hussain, Harlow Edwards, Lilah Pearse and Sienna Brown.

They will receive a trophy and a goody bag.

The Pill Carnival procession will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.