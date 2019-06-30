THIS week, we have two adorable kittens for cat of the week.

Bruce and Cami are 10 week old brother and sister.

Bruce is the super cute black male and Cami is the sweet tabby female.

(10-week-old Bruce)

Both kittens are very friendly and confident. This allows them to be homed with other cats, children and even dogs.

(10-week-old Cami)

The duo have already been vaccinated and microchipped and they each come with a voucher for free neutering for when they are old enough.

If you’d like to offer Bruce or Cami or both a home, you can go along to Gwent Cats Protection's adoption day at Caerwent Village Hall (NP26 5BJ) on Sunday 30th June, doors open at 1.30pm.

You can meet many of the kittens they have who are now ready to go to their forever home and there’ll be homemade cake and cat goodies for sale too.

For more information, contact Gwent Cats Protection on:

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: