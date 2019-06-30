Here's the latest Argus column by Newport East MP Jessica Morden:

ARMED Forces Day is an important way of ensuring we continue to recognise the service and sacrifice of our armed forces.

During last week’s debate in Parliament in recognition of Armed Forces Day I took the opportunity to highlight that a number of events were taking place across Gwent to mark the occasion – including the civic flag-raising ceremony in Newport, the St Andrew's armed forces cadet day in Lliswerry and the armed forces VE Day barbecue at Alway Primary School – and I paid tribute to the work of the Royal British Legion branches in Caldicot and Newport which undertake great work all year round to support the forces community.

In the debate, I raised the experiences of my constituent Anthony Lock, who served in the Royal Welsh regiment in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was twice injured by exploding IEDS – on the second occasion, very nearly costing him his life.

The life-changing injuries Anthony sustained in Helmand province were accompanied by a long-term legacy of depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, which has had a severe impact on his employment prospects.

Anthony deserves huge credit for his continued commitment to fight for dignity for veterans, and I’d recommend his excellent book Broken By War, which powerfully recounts his own experiences of war and encourages other veterans to reach out for support.

- The BBC’s disappointing decision to link the TV licence fee concession for over-75s to Pension Credit was an inevitable consequence of the UK Government offloading responsibility for funding free TV licences.

TV licences are an important benefit for older people who suffer from loneliness and isolation, and I know that last month’s announcement will be a cause of worry to the 3,770 households in Newport East who are set to lose their licences under the changes.

The new eligibility rules also highlight the importance of ensuring that those who are eligible for Pension Credit are claiming the benefit.

It is estimated that in Newport East, £4,960,000 of Pension Credit is not reaching older people each year.

To find out if you are eligible, call Age UK’s free helpline on 0800 678 1602, or visit their website at:

- In Parliament last week I called on the UK Government to support the development of electrical steels at Orb steelworks in Newport.

The site has huge potential to develop electrical steel for the automotive industry and electrification, but the business needs support to help develop its supply chain.

With the right backing the steel industry can have a great future – the government’s own analysis suggests the sector could provide £3 billion to the economy by 2030.

We need a government that will support our manufacturing industries, including steel.

- Thank you to the organisers of the Riverfront Parkrun in Newport for hosting me and a group of fellow Gwent MPs and AMs last month to highlight the ‘GP Parkrun Pledge’ event to promote GP surgeries ‘prescribing’ parkrun events as a way to get active.

It was good for us all to have a first-hand experience of the benefits of parkrun, which wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated volunteers who make it happen.

We are lucky to have three excellent parkrun teams on our doorstep – Rogiet, and the Riverfront and Tredegar House parkruns in Newport. Each group meets at 9am every Saturday. To find out more visit: