THE Westgate Hotel, located at the bottom of Stow Hill in the city centre, was originally constructed in 1709.

It was built after the demolition of the original west gate of the city which had previously occupied the same site.

Possibly the most famous event to have taken place involving the Westgate Hotel was the Newport Rising of November 4, 1839.

Nearly 10,000 Chartist sympathisers, led by John Frost, marched on the town (as it was back then).

The men, including many who were employed in the coal mines, most with home-made weapons, were intent on liberating fellow Chartists who were reported to have been taken prisoner in the hotel.

They marched down Stow Hill and arrived at the square in front of the hotel at about 9.30 in the morning.

When the crowd demanded the release of the Chartist prisoners, a brief, violent and bloody battle ensued.

Shots were fired by both sides, but the soldiers defending the Westgate had the superior firepower, discipline and training – and, despite being outnumbered by the large and now very angry crowd, they soon broke through.

Around 22 men were killed as a result of the skirmish, with a further 50 having been wounded.

There is an urban myth that holes in the hotel’s fascia are actually bullet holes from the Newport Uprising itself. However, the hotel was demolished and rebuilt in 1884.

The song The View From Stow Hill by Blackwood band the Manic Street Preachers references this.

The lyrics read: “You can still see the bullet holes, you can still sense a little hope crushed dreams and the martyrs too, silent-ghostly-still so confused.”

However, this may well just be artistic license as the myth is often far more romantic than the truth.

The rebuild of the Westgate was designed by local architect E.A. Lansdowne.

It incorporated six shops at ground floor level to increase the site’s rental income, and placed a new five-storey hotel on top, which was twice the floor size of the hotel it replaced and included an ornate ballroom.

The ballroom was used for events such as dinner dances in the 1930s and 40s to more modern corporate events in the 80s and 90s.

The shops underneath the hotel proper have hosted many famous names over the years.

Stores such as HMV and Starbucks to name just two are some of the well-known brands which have come and gone during the hotel’s long tenure in the centre of Newport.

In 1991 three statues commemorating the 1839 Chartist uprising, named Union, Prudence and Energy, were installed on Commercial Street at the front of the Westgate Hotel by Harrogate-based sculptor Christopher Kelly.

The hotel also featured in the city’s infamous Chartist Mural which was controversially removed during the redevelopment of Newport city centre.

The hotel closed its doors for good in 2000.

After a lengthy period of neglect, in 2012 Newport Unlimited announced an initiative to bring the hotel back into use.

Two years later the hotel’s owners sought to maintain and repair the Grade II listed building.

They appointed Lambert Smith Hampton’s (LSH) building consultancy team, as it was essential that all repairs were undertaken within strict guidelines.

The complex project included cleaning of the stone façade, essential repairs, external decorations to ironworks and timber surfaces as well as associated roof repairs.

In October 2017 the hotel was sold to a new owner.

The building went up for auction several times, before eventually being sold.

The current owners are working in partnership with Newport historical group Our Chartist Heritage to celebrate the building’s history with the launch of a new graphic novel charting the history of the Chartist Uprising.

The publication was written and illustrated by local artist Josh Cranton, and commissioned by OCH, the charity behind last year’s Newport Rising festival.

Following the novel’s launch, on July 12, new uses for the building will be explored, including public exhibitions and a heritage information centre.

The building is in need of refurbishment and restoration – the owners and OCH hope to achieve this with help from Newport City Council.

Project Development Officer for OCH, David Daniel, said: “The building was last in use, we believe, as Baltica night club in the early 2000s.

“Prior to that it was Toad – I think was a nightclub/hotel, before that it’s kind of an unknown but certainly in the ‘80s and beyond it was in use as a main hotel in Newport; Masonic meetings, wedding receptions, things like that.

“Over a period of time, there have been a various refurbishments to the building. There’s some damage to areas of the hotel, including the ballroom.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to host this launch event at the Westgate Hotel, the site of the dramatic historical events that are absolutely central to the Chartists’ cause and the character of Newport today.

“The impact of the sacrifices made by the Chartists was ultimately felt all over the world and remains in the hearts and minds of Newport’s citizens.

“We are incredibly thankful to the owner for his support and vision in forging this partnership so that we can work together, in the spirit of the Chartists, to bring about this positive change.”

Newport Rising graphic novel will launch at Westgate Hotel on July 12.

The public can show their support by visiting the venue between then and July 20, when Chartist artwork and the new novel will be available to view and buy.

For more information on Our Chartist Heritage, visit their website at our-chartist-heritage.co.uk