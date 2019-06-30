A MUM from Cwmbran who gave birth to naturally conceived identical triplets, a one in 200 million rarity, said she “wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Sian Williams, 34, and her partner Aaron Palfrey, 28, found out at their fifteen-week scan that they were expecting three girls.

The triplets arrived early at 32 weeks, meaning the happy couple had to wait days before being allowed to hold their triplets for the first time.

The girls, Jorgie, Belle and Olivia, celebrated their second birthday in May.

“It was great,” said Ms Williams. “We had all of the family over.

“Everyone enjoyed it. We went out for a meal as a whole family afterwards.

“We opened their presents at the end of the day and put them on the on the sofa. When they woke up the next morning it was like Christmas day.”

Ms Williams said the past two years had flown by, and although it has been difficult, the couple have loved every single minute of it.

“It was a shock when we found out, but now we can’t imagine life without them,” she said.

“People ask how we cope, but we have been really lucky. We are always with someone who can help.

“Of course, it is hard and it is challenging, but we still manage to find ways to do our things. We have a great family who give us a chance recharge.

“It’s a massive help having mum living next door, even if it is just a case of when we need to pop to the shop.

“At the start we were wondering how we would cope, finding the time, looking after them all, and with living expenses, but you just do.

“Christmas and birthdays can be a bit overwhelming. But people are so generous, getting three birthday cards and three presents.

“Even on a stressy day or a down day, we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I do think they are special. When we are out with them you find yourself thinking how lucky we are.”

When the triplets were babies, Ms Williams said that she had used colour-coded nail varnish on their big toes to tell them apart, with Jorgie having purple, Belle having pink and Olivia having yellow.

"When they are babies it was hard to tell them apart,"she said. "But quite early on they learnt their names - which did make things easier.

"Even now, I can get them confused sometimes."

Ms Williams said you could see the bond between the girls as they would do everything together.

“They are so close with each other,” she said. “If you go out with them, they really look out for each other and you can see the bond between them.

“If one of them is crying, another will go and try cheer them up.

“They love swimming and they love playing outdoors.

“They also love dressing up and trying on different clothes. They empty their draws and put on all different leggings, socks, jackets, and shoes.

“You’d think they would rather play with their toys!”

Ms Williams said she was looking forward to the triplets starting at playgroup later this year.

“They will be starting playgroup in November,” she said. “It will be interesting to see what they will be like without us there.

“Because there is three of them, we mostly just do things as a family at the moment.

“In the last few weeks and months they have been talking loads, so it will be interesting to see how that progresses.

“Every day is crazy, but they are doing really well. It’s really positive.”