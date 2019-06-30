THERE was a real feeling of community spirit in Newport today, as crowds flocked to the playing fields near Pill Millennium Centre for a celebration of the Islamic festival of Eid.

The event was organised by Newport and Cardiff-based charity Help the Homeless (HTH) with the aim of highlighting the work being carried out to help the homeless community in the city.

But this was not the only reason for the festivities.

Tariq Khan, of Help the Homeless’ Newport operation, said: “It’s about engaging the community.

“There are lots of problems in Pill but it’s a way to get together and raise awareness.

“As it’s an Eid event, it’s also a great way to celebrate the diversity in our city.”

Eid, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

The event in Pill yesterday was also targeting businesses to come to the area - one stall owner had made the trip down from Birmingham, others coming from closer to home such as Bridgend and Cardiff.

Help the Homeless work with members of the community who are struggling to make ends meet - those living on the streets and the elderly and refugee communities.

“We’ve been doing this for three or four years," said Mr Khan. "We’re proud of our area. Instead of moaning, let’s do something about it.”

Some of the volunteers at the event were members of the homeless community in Newport.

“We fill in at a grassroots level,” said Debbie Witts of HTH’s Cardiff arm.

“It’s changing public perception to be more empathetic.”

Another volunteer, Shabir Hussain echoed this, saying: “If we don’t do it, who will.”

HTH are recruiting, if you are interested, search Help the Homeless on Facebook.